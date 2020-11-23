Rand Paul Wants To Convince 100,000 Georgia Libertarians ‘To Actually Vote Republican’ In January

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” Monday that he wants to convince Georgia libertarians to vote Republican in the upcoming U.S. Senatorial election runoffs.

Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face a January 5 runoff against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in order to keep their jobs in the Senate and maintain GOP control.

“One of the things that I’ve taken upon myself is to try to encourage – there was a little over 100,000 people who voted for Shane Hazel, the libertarian candidate, and I think those people can find a place and reason to vote for Republicans,” Paul said.

WATCH:

Paul went on to cite issues like packing the Supreme Court, doing away with tax cuts, and statehood for the District of Columbia as issues that “most people in Georgia will be worried about.”

“Look, I get fed up with Republicans not spending money wisely and adding to our debt, but they are better than the Democrats, even if only sometimes marginally so,” he said. “But on some things, like packing the court and D.C. statehood, Republicans will help protect the country from all branches of government being controlled by the Democrats.”

“So I think there is some argument some of these hundred thousand libertarians to actually vote Republican and I’m gonna be sending some time trying to encourage them to vote Republican in the runoff,” Paul concluded. (RELATED: Frank Luntz: Trump Election Disputes Could Have ‘Severe Consequences’ For GOP Chances In Georgia)

Republicans currently hold 50 Senate seats, compared to 48 for Democrats. They need to win one of two seats up for grabs in Georgia in order to maintain a majority.