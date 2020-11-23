Unfit To Print Episode 77: Elites Try To Cancel Thanksgiving

Democratic public health officials and politicians are trying to tell Americans not to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families this year because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is limiting indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people, while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is requiring anyone who travels from outside his state to have completed a COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days prior to entry. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has further shut down his state even after being busted attending a birthday party at a swanky restaurant that appeared to violate his own COVID-19 rules on indoor dining.

Amber Athey explains in this episode of Unfit to Print why Americans shouldn’t abide by these arbitrary restrictions and should spend time with their families.

