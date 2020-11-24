Hulu Is Releasing ‘The Hardy Boys’ Series

Hulu is releasing a “The Hardy Boys” television series.

The iconic book saga about two brothers solving mysteries is set to premiere Dec. 4, and it looks pretty solid. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hardy Boys TV (@thehardyboystv)

The plot of the series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is: “Every town has its secrets. When the Hardy boys, Frank (16) and Joe (12), arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister. ”

Judging from the trailer, Hulu decided to go dark and more adult with the series, which is almost certainly going to turn out to be the correct decision.

You can watch the trailer below.

I think “The Hardy Boys” is going to turn out to be damn good on Hulu. The key is cutting out all the childish stuff and pushing for adult/serious themes.

“Alex Rider” and “Stranger Things” both were aimed at relatively young audiences, but both also went serious.

You know what both series have in common? They’re damn good. People will watch just about anything as long as it’s good, and the success of “Alex Rider” and more importantly “Stranger Things” is proof of that fact.

The trailer gives off the impression that “The Hardy Boys” will be a serious series with dark elements and themes.

If that turns out to be the case, then I like its chances of being successful.

You can check it out starting Dec. 4 on Hulu!