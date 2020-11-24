Pete Davidson To Take On Role Of George Bailey In ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Pete Davidson will take on the role of George Bailey in the classic 1946 Frank Capra Christmas story “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

“We are so thrilled to have Pete [Davidson] reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations,” a statement from Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, shared with the New York Post in a piece published Tuesday about Ed Asner’s one-night-only live virtual table read. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Covers Up Matching Tattoo He Got With Ariana Grande With The Word ‘CURSED’)

Pete Davidson to lead all-star version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ https://t.co/ccMQiWdBdT pic.twitter.com/YzyRZ6fwZC — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2020

“And we look forward to having Maude [Apatow] join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” the statement added of Davidson‘s co-star from the “King of Staten Island” 22-year-old actress Aptow joining the cast. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

The statement continued, “Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home . . . It will be a very meaningful night!”

The “Saturday Night Live” star will be joined by such stars as Mia Farrow, Bill Pullman, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr. and more.

The Christmas classic table read will livestream at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 13 with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Ed Asner Family Center. Tickets are available at the EdAsnerFamilyCenter.org.