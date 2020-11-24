State Republican Steps Down Only Three Weeks After Winning Reelection

Republican Indiana Rep. Christy Stutzman announced Tuesday that she is resigning from her seat only three weeks after winning reelection, according to The Washington Times.

Stutzman wrote in a statement that she would be stepping down from the Indiana House seat effective December 14th, according to The Washington Times. Her decision to resign was due to difficulties maintaining her business with COVID-19 restrictions, reported ABC. (RELATED: Study: Over 100,000 Small Businesses Have Closed Forever As Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic)

She stated,

“As the co-owner of a newly acquired business at the beginning of 2020, this year has been extremely difficult. We have lost key partners and staff and have been devastated by the mandatory restrictions put in place by the Governor and health departments…

Now, with the recent round of new mandatory Covid-related restrictions issued by the Governor, with no input or approval from the members of the General Assembly, our businesses and family have been set back further and I will be required to devote even more attention to helping our business survive into next year…

It is with a heavy heart that I will be tendering my resignation from my position as State Representative in order to focus on our family and salvage our business and the jobs of those we employ.”