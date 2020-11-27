These Black Friday Discounts On Massage Guns, Vibrating Balls Will Ease All Your Holiday Planning Stress

Whether it’s grueling workouts or stress about the impending holiday season, tight, sore muscles can be a real struggle. But instead of dropping a pretty penny on a pricey massage therapist, get the relief you crave with one of these state-of-the-art at-home massagers! And at Black Friday prices like these, they make for great holiday gifts — even if you’re just looking to treat yourself.

JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun – $207.99

This five-speed percussion massager targets different muscle groups, providing soothing pain relief, encouraging blood flow, and releasing stored lactic acid, all without making much sound at all.

Get the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun for $207.99 (reg. $259.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager – $77.59

Designed to deliver a professional-grade massage for muscle relief and recovery, this deep tissue massager uses penetrating vibrations to reduce joint pain, muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and more.

Get the Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager for $77.59 (reg.$96.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Thorex Back Muscle Massager – $87.99

Stop looking for someone willing to rub your back and get the job done yourself with this unique rolling back massager that increases tissue mobility and promotes spine alignment.

Get the Throex Back Muscle Massager for $87.99 (reg. $109.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager – $95.99

Comprised of high-density, performance-grade rubber foam, this standing mat can significantly decrease fatigue and even energize you to keep going. But it’s built-in vibrating massager gives your tootsies a little treat while you work.

Get the Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager for $95.99 (reg. 119.99) when you use the code BFSAVE20.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment – $119.98

Using the magic of air compression massage, this device uses a revolutionary therapy technique to ease pain in the ankles, knees, and feet by encouraging better blood flow, relieving pain, and calming inflammation.

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $119.98 (reg. $149.98) with the code BFSAVE20.

DEEP4s: Percussive Therapy Massage Gun for Athletes – $183.99

This versatile massager uses powerful vibrations to deliver deep, penetrating muscle pain relief, helping with tightness, soreness, recovery, and more. And thanks to its 3-angle adjustable arm, you can hold it in multiple ways and target hard-to-reach areas.

Get the DEEP4s: Percussive Therapy Massage Gun for Athletes for $189.99 (reg. $229.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology – $119.99

With the help of Theralite heating, you can activate muscles, increase blood flow, and ease pain. And with the tool’s powerful 3,200 percussions per minute, you can combat post-workout lactic acid buildup, helping with range of motion and discomfort.

Get the Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology for $119.99 (reg. $149.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Professional Percussion Deep Tissue Massager Gun – $199.20

This medical-grade massage gun uses nine different speeds and 1,800 to 4,000 strokes per minute to rid your body of lactic acid and toxins, helping to release knots and increase blood flow.

Get the Professional Percussion Deep Tissue Massager Gun for $199.20 (reg. $249) with the code BFSAVE20.

Egg Massager – $9.59

This unique handheld massager delivers stress and pain relief at a moment’s notice, perfect for those who are always on-the-go. Ergonomically designed to glide across your skin like a hot stone massage, this little guy can provide big relief.

Get the Egg Massager for $9.59 (reg. $11.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Vortix Melo Massager + 6 Interchangeable Heads – $79.99

Boasting six intensity levels, this dynamic massager can relieve muscle fatigue, soreness, and spasms while increasing blood flow and shortening recovery times. But even with its powerful vibrations, this tool is super quiet and will never disturb those around you.

Get the Vortix Melo Massager + 6 Interchangeable Heads for $79.99 (reg. $99) with the code BFSAVE20.

The Backmate Massage System – $99.99

This innovative massager can ease pain and prevent cramping in your neck, back, and shoulders, and since it’s supported by any 24-inch to 36-inch doorway, you barely have to lift a finger to get relief!

Get the Backmate Massage System for $99.99 (reg. $124.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

The Backmate Power Massager – $95.99

This percussive massager can relieve pain and stiffness almost immediately while also increasing blood flow and speeding up recovery times. It’s also great for helping you warm up before workouts, loosening muscles and broadening range of motion.

Get the Backmate Power Massager for $95.99 (reg. $119.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

ZTECH Percussion Massage Gun – $63.99

Get the most out of your workout sessions with this massage gun designed to use before and after to avoid injury and hasten recovery times. It’s rechargeable base gives you up to an hour and a half of continuous massage time.

Get the ZTECH Percussion Massage Gun’ for $63.99 (reg. $79.99) with th ecode BFSAVE20.

Actigun: Percussion Massager – $64.97

Boasting an AI smart chip, this advanced massager reacts to the way your muscles receive the percussive movements, giving you exactly what you can handle. It also boats a quiet motor so you never bug anyone around you when you use it.

Get the Actigun: Percussion Massager for $64.99 (reg. $69.99).

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager – $127.95

With a whopping 20 different speeds, an AI smart chip, and a powerful lithium battery that delivers more than 240 minutes of continuous usage, this stellar massager is perfect for those who want a customized massage experience at home.

Get the Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager for $127.95 (reg. 299).

Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun – $63.99

With four massage heads that target specific muscle groups and six intensity levels you can use to customize your rub downs, this massage gun is ideal for those looking for more specialized muscle care and recovery.

Get the Aduro Sport Elilte Recover Massage Gun for $63.99 (reg. $79.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap – $35.99

Arguably better than a hug, his massage pillow wraps around your neck, alleviating tightness, soreness and helping with stress relief, all thanks to a combination of heat and Shiatsu massage.

Get the Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap for $35.99 (reg. $44.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Alyne Therapy Massager – $191.20

Thanks to three impact modes, tilt angles, and attachments, this massager can help relax nerve tissue, potentially decreasing nerve compression and increasing range of motion. It even helps get more oxygen to your muscles, helping with recovery time.

Get the Alyne Therapy Massager for $191.20 (reg. $239) with the code BFSAVE20.

AirOsage™ Cordless & Portable Air Leg-Arm Massager – $67.99

Speed up recovery and improve muscle performance with this cordless massager that uses a combination of heat and cold therapy and air compression.

Get the AirOsage™ Cordless & Portable Air Leg-Arm Massager for $67.99 (reg. $84.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Mighty Massage Deep Tissue Massage Gun – $55.99

With adjustable intensity levels and an easy-to-hold design, this massage gun can help you recover faster from muscle tension as well as relieve general aches and soreness.

Get the Mighty Massage Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $55.99 (reg. $69.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun – $47.99

This mini-professional-grade massage gun can give your muscles soothing relief at a moment’s notice thanks to its powerful vibrations and 24 hours of battery life.

Get the No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun for $47.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Addsfit MAX Massage Gun – $135.99

With Up to 3,300PRM, this is an incredibly powerful massage gun designed to help speed up recovery time, enhance blood flow, soften knots, and more.

Get the Addsfit MAX Massage Gun for $135.99 (reg. $169.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Vibrating Peanut Massage Ball – $45.59

Boating high ratings on Amazon, this little massage ball uses big time vibrations and pressure to soothe muscle aches in your back, neck, thighs, shoulders, and more.

Get the Vibrating Peanut Massage Ball for $45.59 (reg. $56.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun – $39.98

Made of safe material and almost inaudible when in use, this portable massage gun is ideal for those on-the-go, delivering pain and tension relief with six hours of run time, four speed levels, and four replaceable massage heads.

Get the Mini Portable Fascia massage Gun for $39.98 (reg. $49.97) with the code BFSAVE20.

Addsfit Mini Portable Massage Gun – $84

Deemed the “world’s smallest massage gun,” this little guy packs a serious punch, delivering 27 lbs worth of powerful percussion massage.

Get the Addsfit Mini Portable Massage Gun for $84 (reg. $105) with the code BFSAVE20.

Fusion FX Heated Percussion Massage Gun – $199.99

Give your sore muscles and aching joints instant relief with this high-rated massage gun! Ideal for those with chronic pain and long-term injuries, this tool increases blood flow and implements intense vibrations to shorten recovery time.

Get the Fusion FX Heated Percussion Massage Gun for $199.99 (reg. $249.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

FusionX Heated Massage Gun – $159.97

This advanced massage tool uses heated massage to help increase your range of motion, break up knots, and relax tight muscles. And thanks to its powerful lithium battery, you can get five hours of continual massage relief at a time.

Get the FusionX Heated massage Gun for $159.97 (reg. $199.99).

LifePro Agility 4-Speed Vibrating Massage Ball – $39.99

This gun uses intense vibrations to penetrate deep into muscles to relieve tension anywhere on your body, whether it be in your shoulders, back, neck, or even your feet.

Get the LifePro Agility 4-Speed Vibrating Massage Ball for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun (Black) – $77.59

No louder than a whisper, this dynamic massage gun offers 5 different levels of RPM and five different massage heads designed for a wide variety of muscle groups, giving you serious muscle pain relief and relaxation.

Get the Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun in black for $77.59 (reg. $96.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Thermosage 7-in-1 Circulation Enhancing Massager – $87.97

A success on Indiegogo, this dynamic massage device uses air compression, infra heat, cold pack therapy, and more to soothe muscles and restore them during recovery.

Get the Thermosage 7-in-1 Circulation Enhancing Massager for $87.97 (reg. $89.99).

Acu-Ball Vibrating Portable Foot Massager – $23.99

Give your feet the relief they crave with spiky massage balls that stimulate pressure points on the feet, delivering some serious relaxation power. Plus, it’s portable so you can give your feet a treat wherever you go.

Get the Acu-Ball Vibrating Portable Foot Massager for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Ninja Leg Massager 2 – $207.99

No matter what size your feet are, everyone can experience the soothing benefits of this massager that uses advanced reflexology roller zones and soothing airbag compression to help ease pain in your feet and calves.

Get the Ninja Leg Massager 2 for $207.99 (reg. $259.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Shoulder & Neck Massager – $50.36

Give your stiff neck and shoulders much-needed relief with nine different massage modes that mimic movements like kneading, acupressure, beating, and more. It even boasts heat pads that ease tightness and promote relaxation.

Get the Shoulder and Neck Massager for $50.36 (reg. $62.95) with the code BFSAVE20.

Deep Tissue Massage Gun with Interchangeable Heads – $47.99

This multi-functional therapy gun boasts different massage heads to target various muscle groups, helping to ease pain and tightness, encourage blood flow, and relieve lactic acid for faster recovery.

Get the Deep Tissue Massage Gun With Interchangeable Heads for $47.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Pur Relaxation Shoulder, Neck & Back Massager – $51.99

Experience invigorating shiatsu massage with this dynamic tool that gives just the right amount of pressure to soothe aching muscles in your neck, shoulders, and back. And don’t be surprised if you notice it helps ease anxiety, insomnia, and general tension.

Get the Pur Relaxation Shoulder, Neck & Back Massager for $51.99 (reg. $64.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

