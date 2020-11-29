Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Praises Trump Administration For Vaccine Development

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy praised President Donald Trump’s administration for its role in speeding up the development of coronavirus vaccines set to hit the market next month.

Discussing the development of effective vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca during a Sunday morning appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Murphy agreed with guest anchor Bret Baier that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed deserves credit “for where we are on that front.”

“I do, period,” Murphy said.

WATCH:

“I was on privately with Vice President Pence just before Thanksgiving and said so,” he continued. “We are on calls regularly with the White House, we’ve got one tomorrow.”

Murphy went on to praise others involved in the research, manufacturing, and eventual distribution of the vaccines.

“This is going to be a very historic path that we are on,” Murphy said. “Again, I give them credit for the progress we’ve made, but we’ve got a distance yet to travel.”

The New Jersey governor suggested that Trump and President-elect Biden “speaking from the same playbook” could give the public “more confidence” in taking the vaccine. (RELATED: ‘Immunize For Impact’: Brett Giroir Says 80% Of Vaccine Benefit Can Come Through Immunizing Vulnerable First)

“My confidence is very, very high,” he said. “We need to make sure that’s the case in the public at large.”

Initial doses of Pfizer’s vaccine could be rolled out as early as mid-December.