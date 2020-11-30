Auburn Vs. Texas A&M Is The Game Of The Weekend In College Football

Auburn vs. Texas A&M is the best college football game of the upcoming weekend.

Generally speaking, I probably wouldn't pick a game featuring a team that was just blown out like Auburn, but it's not an overly great weekend lineup.

The game between the Aggies and Tigers also represents one of the final chances A&M has of losing this season.

So, given the stakes and given the fact we know the Tigers can play well at times, this game has to be the most important of the weekend.

Can the Tigers pull off a big upset against the Aggies? I have no idea. I’d certainly lean towards saying no, but this season has been simply unpredictable.

Outside of Ohio State and Alabama, I’m not confident there’s any team in America that can’t lose on any given day.

Texas A&M is fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Auburn is looking to play the role of the spoiler. Which version of Bo Nix will we see?

Will we see a competent quarterback or will we see the guy who had me encouraging Auburn fans to boycott future games until he was benched?

Only time will tell!

This is humiliating for Auburn. Nick Saban isn’t even coaching Alabama, and it’s still a massacre. Bo Nix is the most overrated quarterback in the SEC. Auburn fans should boycott until he’s benched. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2020

Let’s see if Auburn can ruin the dreams of fans down in College Station. Tune in at 12:00 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down!