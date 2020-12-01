REPORT: Two Danish Brothers Sentenced After Getting Man Drunk, Torturing And Killing Him For Allegedly Raping Their Mother

A Danish court sentenced two brothers to 14 years in prison for murdering a man in June, The Washington Times reported.

Phillip Mbjui Johansen was allegedly killed by the two brothers after they claimed Johansen raped their mother. However, the rape was never reported by the police, according to the Washington Times.

The brothers reportedly denied intending to kill Johansen despite drunkenly torturing him for at least 20 minutes.

The killing of Black man on a Danish island by two white brothers has sparked cries for justice. https://t.co/VtgDwnmgJW — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 1, 2020

There was speculation that the attack was racially motivated after one of the brothers allegedly pressed a knee against Johansen’s neck, resembling the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to the Washington Times.

However, Chief Prosecutor Benthe Pedersen Lund reportedly said that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to charge the two brothers with a hate crime, the Washington Times reported.

The Danish chapter of the international association SOS-Racism reportedly said that a racist motive for the killing could not be ruled out. (RELATED: Massachusetts Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Spree)

Lund reportedly went on to say that she was satisfied with the sentence handed down to the two brothers.

The defense attorneys for the brothers are allegedly planning to appeal both the conviction and the sentences.