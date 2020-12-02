Democratic New York Mayor And Former Police Chief Arrested With Crack Cocaine After Pursuit: Sheriff

A small-town Democratic mayor and former police boss was charged with drug possession after a brief pursuit Monday, authorities said.

Massena Mayor Timmy Currier, a Democrat and the former 26-year city chief of police, allegedly hurled one gram of crack cocaine out of his car window as detectives pursued him in connection to an undercover narcotics sting, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Currier took law enforcement on a chase through a third of a mile in the local town before he pulled over, the department wrote.

The mayor was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonious tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer, according to the release. Currier was booked and faced a judge virtually, and he has been ordered to re-appear at a later date, the office wrote.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney are working in a joint investigation into the drug operation, the release read. The case remains ongoing, according to the release. (RELATED: Democratic Mayor Resigns After Admitting To Sexting Relationship With TV Anchor Who Allegedly Posted Nude Photos Of Him And Threatened To Kill Him)

The town’s deputy mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time of publishing.

