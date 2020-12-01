Mayor Dined At French Laundry One Night After Newsom — Three Days Before She Banned Indoor Dining In San Francisco

The mayor of San Francisco dined in a semi-enclosed room at the French Laundry restaurant three days before she banned indoor dining in her city.

Mayor London Breed’s spokesman Jeff Cretan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that the mayor dined at the French Laundry on Nov. 7. The restaurant, located in California’s Napa Valley, is considered “the pinnacle of California dining” and has been ranked the best restaurant in the world numerous times, according to various outlets.

SCOOP! My latest: Gavin Newsom wasn’t the only one to attend a fancy birthday dinner at the French Laundry last month. San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a socialite’s dinner there the next night — and banned indoor dining in SF three days later.https://t.co/i2IrITKRc2 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) December 1, 2020

Breed’s Nov. 7 dinner was a celebration of socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday, according to the Chronicle. Eight people attended the party in a partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier — the same kind of room that Newsom infamously dined in on the evening of Nov. 6, according to photos obtained by Fox LA.

Newsom has said the restaurant was outdoors, but FoxLA reported that the room’s glass sliding doors had been closed, making the dinner party indoors. (RELATED: Hours After Voting To Ban Outdoor Dining, LA County Supervisor Dined Outdoors)

Breed’s spokesman portrayed the event as a “small family birthday dinner,” the Chronicle reported, though the publication noted that it is unclear how many households were included in the group. Breed’s party would have violated San Francisco COVID-19 restrictions had it taken place in her city, where groups larger than six are prohibited both indoors and outdoors unless everyone in the group lived together, according to the Chronicle.

Three days after Breed dined at the French Laundry, she banned indoor dining in the city of San Francisco.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone act responsibly to reduce the spread of the virus,” she said in a Nov. 10 statement, according to the Chronicle. “Every San Franciscan needs to do their part so that we can start moving in the right direction again.”

Breed did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A plethora of lawmakers across the country have been caught flouting the coronavirus restrictions, attending protests and ignoring their own social distancing guidelines. (RELATED: These Governors Told Citizens To Stay Home. Then They Broke Their Own COVID Rules)

The mayor of D.C. and the governor of New York traveled to “high risk” states, Democratic leaders in New York were photographed attending a mostly maskless birthday party, and the governor of California and mayor of Philadelphia were photographed on separate occasions ignoring their own state restrictions on dining.

These incidents sparked outrage across the country in the past week. Video footage posted in late November showed Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confronted by two angry protestors who yelled at him and told him, “you are such a dick.”

“How you doing? How you doing,” a woman asked the governor, who was dining outside without a mask, which is in accordance with New Jersey coronavirus restrictions. “You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”

