Project Veritas’ Alleged CNN Tapes Show Senior VP Suggesting Cubans Like Trump Because They’re ‘Very Attracted To Bullies’

Project Veritas’ alleged recording from CNN’s conference calls appear show the network’s senior vice president suggesting that Cubans like President Donald Trump because they’re “attracted to bullies.”

James O’Keefe, Project Veritas’ founder, announced Tuesday morning that the company has been recording CNN’s morning conference call with CNN President Jeff Zucker for months. Portions of the phone call were released Tuesday evening and showed Zucker and other employees slamming Trump and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The clips continued to drop Wednesday afternoon and Senior Vice President of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy Cynthia Hudson is heard in one lamenting about Cubans supporting the president, according to Project Veritas. She began by noting that Trump used “the communism, socialism rhetoric as part of his hook for the Cubans in Miami” and said the Biden team “has not done enough to counter that.”

“The only reason they are supporting Trump is because of that narrative,” Hudson allegedly said. “And that narrative and the fact that, sadly, I have to say, there’s a population that’s very attracted to bullies.”

WATCH:

NEW CNN TAPE: @CNN Senior Vice President @cynthiacnn Demeans Marginalized Community; States She’s TERRIFIED That Cubans Support Trump “The Cubans are going to vote for Trump, and that’s terrifying” “I have to say, there a population that’s very attracted to bullies”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/s3Tl3u8rIe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

“And no one is countering it properly in Florida, the Cubans are going to vote for Trump,” she continued according to Project Veritas. “And that’s terrifying. And so, I think that there is a way to counter the narrative in Florida that is not being taken advantage of.”

Around 55% of Cuban-Americans in Florida voted for Trump, according to an NBC News exit poll. The president also garnered 30% of Puerto Ricans and 48% of “other Latinos,” ultimately winning the battleground state.

Project Veritas has promised to continue releasing clips of CNN’s conference calls. CNN Communications suggested on Twitter that the recordings could be illegal. (RELATED: ‘White Supremacy Hour’: Project Veritas Releases Alleged Internal CNN Conversations Criticizing Tucker, Trump)

“Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” CNN Communications tweeted after O’Keefe recorded and posted himself announcing Zucker’s morning phone call. O’Keefe responded by suggesting that the network “is just mad and embarrassed.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.