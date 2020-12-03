Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Offers $58 ‘Tax the Rich’ Sweatshirt

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that preorders were available on her website for a $58 “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a Wednesday tweet that preorders were open on her site for the “Tax the Rich” crewneck sweatshirt — listed at $58 — along with several other items in support of key policies and platforms such as fighting racism, canceling student debt and the Green New Deal. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Rahm Emanuel Would Be ‘A Pretty Divisive Pick’ For Biden Administration)

The site included listings for a t-shirt that read “student debt,” one touting the Green New Deal and another that read, “Drink water & don’t be racist.”

Ocasio-Cortez also stated that all of her merchandise was made in the United States by union workers.

Critics were quick to jump on the New York Congresswoman, who is a self-described Democratic Socialist, suggesting that maybe she was benefitting from capitalism after all.

Despite the criticisms, the prices on Ocasio-Cortez’s website are not substantially higher than those in President Donald Trump’s campaign store. A wide variety of Trump t-shirts sell for $20-30, and a “Keep America Great” hoodie retails for $55.