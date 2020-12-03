Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Offers $58 ‘Tax the Rich’ Sweatshirt

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that preorders were available on her website for a $58 “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a Wednesday tweet that preorders were open on her site for the “Tax the Rich” crewneck sweatshirt — listed at $58 — along with several other items in support of key policies and platforms such as fighting racism, canceling student debt and the Green New Deal. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Rahm Emanuel Would Be ‘A Pretty Divisive Pick’ For Biden Administration)

The site included listings for a t-shirt that read “ student debt ,” one touting the Green New Deal and another that read, “Drink water & don’t be racist.”

Ocasio-Cortez also stated that all of her merchandise was made in the United States by union workers.

As always, made in the US with dignified, union jobs paying living wages ✨ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

Critics were quick to jump on the New York Congresswoman, who is a self-described Democratic Socialist, suggesting that maybe she was benefitting from capitalism after all.

Still laughing about AOC selling ridiculously expensive swag that says “Tax the rich.” That pretty much sums it all up right there. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 3, 2020

Glad to see AOC has made a ‘Tax the Rich’ shirt so that I can finally wash the ‘I Am Kind and Grateful’ $190 Annie Bing shirt that I have been wearing daily — Riva (@rivatez) December 3, 2020

The @AOC campaign website will sell you a “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt, assuming you can afford to spend $58 for it. pic.twitter.com/8FjlYFhUZi — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) December 3, 2020

Ilhan’s like “cancel rent and mortgages,” while her congressional bestie AOC is charging $58 for “tax the rich” sweaters on her website. I’m calling the police. — VF (@TheVFCastro) December 3, 2020

Some people legislate and some people try to sell T-Shirts. How perfect is this? @AOC pic.twitter.com/ASQISuXGeI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2020

My financial goals in life are somewhere between “comfortable” and “so successful @AOC attacks me with $60 sweatshirts” — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) December 3, 2020

Only the rich can afford this idiotic sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/PpVaBl8J6V — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020

Let me offer this alternative pic.twitter.com/DGFY5989eK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020

Despite the criticisms, the prices on Ocasio-Cortez’s website are not substantially higher than those in President Donald Trump’s campaign store. A wide variety of Trump t-shirts sell for $20-30, and a “Keep America Great” hoodie retails for $55.