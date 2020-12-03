Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Offers $58 ‘Tax the Rich’ Sweatshirt

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that preorders were available on her website for a $58 “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt.
Ocasio-Cortez said in a Wednesday tweet that preorders were open on her site for the “Tax the Rich” crewneck sweatshirt — listed at $58 — along with several other items in support of key policies and platforms such as fighting racism, canceling student debt and the Green New Deal. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Rahm Emanuel Would Be ‘A Pretty Divisive Pick’ For Biden Administration)
Thanks!
Preorders are open now 🙂 https://t.co/J973Ot2VAt pic.twitter.com/yY7SpOG4VD
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020
The site included listings for a t-shirt that read “
student debt,” one touting the Green New Deal and another that read, “Drink water & don’t be racist.”
Ocasio-Cortez also stated that all of her merchandise was made in the United States by union workers.
As always, made in the US with dignified, union jobs paying living wages ✨
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020
Critics were quick to jump on the New York Congresswoman, who is a self-described Democratic Socialist, suggesting that maybe she was benefitting from capitalism after all.
$58.00 for an @AOC sweatshirt.
Seems like capitalism. pic.twitter.com/zno7ooOY1S
— Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) December 3, 2020
Still laughing about AOC selling ridiculously expensive swag that says “Tax the rich.” That pretty much sums it all up right there.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 3, 2020
Glad to see AOC has made a ‘Tax the Rich’ shirt so that I can finally wash the ‘I Am Kind and Grateful’ $190 Annie Bing shirt that I have been wearing daily
— Riva (@rivatez) December 3, 2020
The @AOC campaign website will sell you a “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt, assuming you can afford to spend $58 for it. pic.twitter.com/8FjlYFhUZi
— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) December 3, 2020
Ilhan’s like “cancel rent and mortgages,” while her congressional bestie AOC is charging $58 for “tax the rich” sweaters on her website. I’m calling the police.
— VF (@TheVFCastro) December 3, 2020
Some people legislate and some people try to sell T-Shirts. How perfect is this? @AOC pic.twitter.com/ASQISuXGeI
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2020
My financial goals in life are somewhere between “comfortable” and “so successful @AOC attacks me with $60 sweatshirts”
— JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) December 3, 2020
Only the rich can afford this idiotic sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/PpVaBl8J6V
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020
Let me offer this alternative pic.twitter.com/DGFY5989eK
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020
Despite the criticisms, the prices on Ocasio-Cortez’s website are not substantially higher than those in President Donald Trump’s campaign store. A wide variety of Trump t-shirts sell for $20-30, and a “Keep America Great” hoodie retails for $55.