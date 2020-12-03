Get Major Cyber Week Savings On These Highly-Rated Vibration Plates

Whether you’re looking to shed pounds, live a healthier lifestyle, or recover from an injury, ensuring you have good blood flow and oxygen levels are key. That’s why many health experts advocate for the implementation of vibrations into your daily workouts, claiming it can help with circulation, improve strength and balance, reduce soreness, and even decrease cortisol levels.

If you could use to regain muscle strength and get your blood moving, the LifePro Waver Vibration Plates are exactly what you’re looking for. With 99 adjustable speeds that you can adjust based on how gentle or intense you want your vibrations, this workout tool can be a game-changer when it comes to toning and strengthening muscles. And with its anti-slip rubber top and stabilizing suction on the bottom, the LifePro Waver is incredibly safe to use at home, the office, or just about anywhere.

Boasting many of the same benefits as the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate, its sister product, the LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate, can also help improve strength, flexibility, and balance. And thanks to its friendly, compact size, it’s perfect for small spaces like a living room or a home gym. And it’s even flat enough to slide right under a couch or bed in between uses. Simply pull on its attached handle when you want to get it out of tight spaces.

Toting super high ratings on Amazon, both LifePro Waver plats are becoming more and more popular for people looking to get the absolute most out of their workouts, no matter their different fitness goals. Just read some of the awesome reviews for yourself!

“I have a couple injuries right now so i feel like I can maintain myself till the injuries resolve. Love that it is low impact for this.” – Alanah G.

“I suffer from low back pain and sciatica and have found that after using the vibration for 15 to 30 mins a day, my muscles feel relaxed and the stiffness and pain is decreased. This is probably my number one favorite thing because the sciatica is reduced at night and I tend to sleep better!” – SherBear

“Standing straight blew my mind the way it affects my hips and lower back deeply. There is not anything like it. I get massages regularly but never had the loosening results that this machine gives me. Each different body pose shifts the workout results.” -GeorgieSol

Both versions of the LifePro Waver Vibration Plates include a remote control, 2x resistance bands, 4x LifePro mini-bands, and a user guide.

Right now, you can get the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate for just $169.99 with the code DEC15! But if the mini-version is more your speed, you can get the LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate Exercise Machine for $127.49 — just don’t forget to use the same code, DEC15, at check-out!

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.