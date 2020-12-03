Trump Hesitates To Say He Still Has Confidence In Attorney General William Barr

President Donald Trump appeared to hesitate Thursday when a reporter asked whether he “still had confidence” in Attorney General William Barr.

Trump took a few questions after awarding legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Lou Holtz)

WATCH:

President Trump took a moment after the ceremony to reiterate his claims that rampant fraud impacted the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which he still has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.

He then voiced his disappointment in the Justice Department, saying that Barr had not “looked very hard” at the allegations of irregularities, adding, “This is probably the most fraudulent election anyone’s ever seen.”

“Do you still have confidence in Bill Barr?” one reporter asked.

After a long pause, Trump replied, “Ask me that in — a number of weeks from now,” he said. “They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff so I’ll just say this. We went through an election, at 10:00 p.m. everybody said that was an easy victory for Trump. All of a sudden the votes started disappearing, miraculously disappearing, we found much of it but we found far more votes than we need.”

Trump went on to thank his team for putting in the work and the 74 million Americans who had voted for him.

“And because the level of loyalty I have never seen anything like it, all over the country, they know it was a fixed election. It was a rigged election. They know it and I appreciate their support,” he concluded.

Barr issued a statement saying that thus far the Justice Department had not uncovered widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election.