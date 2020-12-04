‘I’ll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign,’ Biden Jokes

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday in jest, “I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign” if he disagrees with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Biden told CNN Anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that working with Harris hasn’t held “any surprise” since they’ve previously spoken about it. Biden told Tapper “I understand how campaigns can sometimes get a little out of wack a little bit” and he said he doesn’t “hold grudges.” (RELATED: Biden Calls On Nation To Wear A Mask For His First 100 Days In Office-Asks Fauci To Be Chief Medical Advisor)

“So I don’t have — when we disagree, it will be just like — so far it’s been just like Barack and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say I think we should do A, B, C, or D. And I’ll say I like A, don’t like B and C. And let’s go okay,” Biden said.

“And like I told Barack, if I read something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” Biden told Tapper.

Harris criticized Biden during the Democratic 2020 Debate last June about his busing policy positions and what he has previously said about segregationists.

The president-elect said he and Harris “are simpatico” regarding their governing philosophy. Biden said he and Harris have talked extensively about their views on multiple policy areas including foreign policy, domestic policy, intelligence.

The Biden transition team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

