James Harden Gifted Rapper Lil Baby A Prada Bag Filled With $100,000 And Honey Buns

NBA star James Harden proved he is the friend you want to have after he gifted rapper Lil Baby a Prada bag filled with money for his birthday.

Lil Baby shared a video of himself opening the gift from Harden on his Instagram early Friday morning. The rapper turned 26 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? The kiDD (@lilbaby_1)

“A Prada bag ’cause he proud of me full of honey buns with a honey bun, you know what I’m saying?” Lil Baby said in the video. “…Too rich in one day, man.” (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Wants Off The Houston Rockets Because The Owner Is Pro-Trump)

“Don’t Play With Him,” Lil Baby captioned the video on Instagram. “How the f*cc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie !! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf !! An I’m drunk.”

The gift from Harden also included a brand new Richard Mille watch.

Lil Baby also shared photos of his new Rolex and designer sneakers on his Instagram Story that he also received for his birthday.

I really need to find friends like Harden because I did not receive $100,000 for my birthday. I have also never received a Prada bag from my friends either. They should be stepping up their gift-giving game.

I wasn’t even aware that Harden and Lil Baby were that tight of friends, but you learn something new every day.