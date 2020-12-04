James Harden Gifted Rapper Lil Baby A Prada Bag Filled With $100,000 And Honey Buns

NBA star James Harden proved he is the friend you want to have after he gifted rapper Lil Baby a Prada bag filled with money for his birthday.
Lil Baby shared a video of himself opening the gift from Harden on his Instagram early Friday morning. The rapper turned 26 years old.
“A Prada bag ’cause he proud of me full of honey buns with a honey bun, you know what I’m saying?” Lil Baby said in the video. “…Too rich in one day, man.” (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Wants Off The Houston Rockets Because The Owner Is Pro-Trump)
“Don’t Play With Him,” Lil Baby captioned the video on Instagram. “How the f*cc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie !! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf !! An I’m drunk.”
The gift from Harden also included a brand new Richard Mille watch.
Lil Baby also shared photos of his new Rolex and designer sneakers on his Instagram Story that he also received for his birthday.
I really need to find friends like Harden because I did not receive $100,000 for my birthday. I have also never received a Prada bag from my friends either. They should be stepping up their gift-giving game.
I wasn’t even aware that Harden and Lil Baby were that tight of friends, but you learn something new every day.