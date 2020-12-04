Man Walks 280 Miles To Cool Down After Argument With His Wife

A man hiked 280 miles to calm down after an argument with his wife, breaking Italy’s lockdown curfew rules, according to The Independent.

Police found the unnamed man, 48, in Fano, a small town on the Adriatic coast south of Como, his home located in far north Italy near the Swiss border, The Independent reported. (RELATED: Italy Imposes New Coronavirus Lockdowns, Bans Travel Between Regions)

The man appeared cold and tired, but otherwise lucid, The Independent said about reports in the Italian media. He averaged 40 miles per day and told police he did not know how far he walked, according to The Independent. He told Il Resto del Carlino, according to the Independent, that strangers gave him food and water, and that he did not know how far he had walked.

“I’m fine, just a little tired,” he said to officers Il Resto del Carlino reported.

The police picked up the man at about 2:30 a.m., reported Il Resto del Carlino. His wife, who had reported him missing in Como after he went missing, paid the €400 finepolice gave him for breaking the COVID-19 curfew that goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., The Independent reported. Italians can only walk or bike near their homes, according to The Independent.