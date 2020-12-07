Politics

Georgia Secretary Of State Says He’s Certifying Results Of Biden’s Win After State Conducted Three Recounts

This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020.

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his intent Monday morning to certify the results of the 2020 general election after three separate recounts all found that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

“It’s been 34 days since the election on Nov. 3,” Raffensperger said Monday morning. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results  remain unchanged.”

“Integrity matters. Truth matters,” he continued. “Today the secretary of state’s office will be recertifying the election results.” (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

WATCH:

Raffensperger further stated that “all this talk of a stolen election, whether it’s Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting” Georgia voters.

Shortly after the press conference, Trump tweeted another criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he has repeatedly criticized throughout the recount process.

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win,” the president wrote. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday in support of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

“If the other side manages to steal both [Senate] elections, we will have total one-party socialist control,” he told a crowd of supporters. “Everything you care about–your whole philosophy–will be gone.”

WATCH: