Trump Jr. Rips Calls To Boycott Georgia Runoffs: ‘It’s As Though They’re Working For The Democrats’

Donald Trump Jr. stressed the importance of the runoff U.S. Senate elections in Georgia and panned calls for supporters of President Donald Trump to boycott them during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in the Jan. 5 runoffs to determine which party controls the Senate. Republicans must win one of two to maintain a slim majority.

“Stop the Steal” attorney Lin Wood has accused both Republican senators of having ties to Chinese communists and suggested that Georgia Republicans shouldn’t vote in “another rigged election.” Meanwhile, a progressive PAC with ties to former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang installed 50 billboards across rural Georgia that say: “Perdue/Loeffler Didn’t Deliver For Trump, DON’T Deliver For Them.”

After stressing the importance of watching for voting irregularities, Trump Jr. told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that conservatives “can’t allow ourselves to lose the Senate.”

WATCH:

“If you truly believe in conservatism, if you believe in freedom, if you believe in individual rights, if you believe in the 2nd Amendment, we have to combat this nonsense,” he said. “We have to win. We have to hold the Senate in Georgia.”

“I think that’s literally what the Democrats want you to believe,” Trump Jr. said when asked by Carlson about “dispirited” and “distrustful” Republicans deciding to sit this one out.

“They would love for you to take this stance, that it doesn’t matter, to roll over and die,” he continued before reciting a list of Democratic goals they could accomplish with control of the Senate, including court-packing and statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“This is what the Democrats want for life,” Trump Jr. added. He argued that the Democrats wanted to demoralize Republicans into staying home while they increase turnout to deliver a Democrat victory. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

“My father’s legacy, all of his accomplishments, all of the regulations, taking on China, pulling out of endless wars,” he concluded. “Everything that he’s accomplished is on the table as far as I’m concerned in this election. So if you’re a Trump guy, if you believe that, you’d be foolish to listen to a few individuals who say, ah, just sit at home. It’s as though they’re working for the Democrats and giving the Democrats and Chuck Schumer everything he’s dreamed of for a long time.”