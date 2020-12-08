What Are ‘The Office’ Christmas Episodes? Here Is The Full List For The Entire Series

Have you ever wondered what episodes of “The Office” are the Christmas ones?

Well, for those of you who have, I have some great news! I have compiled the entire list from all nine seasons and nine Christmas episodes.

I found myself a little curious today while eating lunch, and decided to do a little investigating for all the viewers and readers.

There’s no longer any need to look any further for the complete list! I’ve put the entire thing in the tweet below.

Happy viewing!

For fans of The Office, here are all the Christmas episodes: -Season 2, episode 10

-Season 3, episodes 10, 11

-Season 5, episode 11

-Season 6, episode 13

-Season 7, episodes 11, 12

-Season 8, episode 10

-Season 9, episode 9 Merry Christmas and happy viewing! pic.twitter.com/WcUMBmw7ip — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2020

As I’ve said before, the Christmas episodes of “The Office” are downright incredible. They’re arguably the best episodes of the entire NBC series.

At the very least, they’ve withstood the test of time as well as any episodes of “The Office” ever have.

So, now that we have the entire list put together, I suggest firing up Netflix, get a pizza in the oven and crack open a few beers.

After all, nothing beats the Christmas episodes from “The Office.”