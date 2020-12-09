‘We Put Everything On The Line’: Michigan Business Owner Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Dave Morris, the owner of D & R’s Daily Grind Cafe in Michigan, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about how COVID-19 restrictions have impacted his business and life, a viral video he was in and more.

“[The government] abandoned me and then put me in a position where I have to fight back,” Morris said as he interrupted a reporter during a live broadcast in Michigan.

Since then, Morris has gained national attention for his decision to speak out against the state’s COVID-19 lockdown orders and restrictions.

“It was all passion coming out of me,” Morris said. “It’s a lot of stuff that’s been building up for nine months.”

“I’m watching lives get destroyed here. I’m watching businesses go down continuously,” he said. “What really frustrates me is knowing that the money is there from my government and they choose to do other things with it.” (RELATED: Study: Over 100,000 Small Businesses Have Closed Forever As Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic)

Morris further discussed the impact of the lockdown orders, potentially getting arrested for defying them and more.

WATCH:

