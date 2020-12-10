Biden Taps Susan Rice To Run White House Domestic Policy Council

President-elect Joe Biden tapped former national security adviser Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, sources familiar with the decision told multiple outlets Thursday.

Rice previously served under former President Barack Obama as a national security advisor and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Politico reported. Though the Biden campaign vetted her as a possible vice presidential running mate, this position was given to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Rice was also considered a contender for Secretary of State, according to Politico, but this position was given to Antony Blinken. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gowdy Discusses Susan Rice’s House Intel Interview)

The former Obama administration official came under fire in 2017 when she unmasked the identities of senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration. Rice was accused of improperly unmasking these officials, who were identified in reports compiled by the intelligence community.

The Biden team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

