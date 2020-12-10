Netflix Releases The Final Trailer For ‘The Midnight Sky’ With George Clooney

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for George Clooney’s new movie “The Midnight Sky.”

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

It looks like “The Midnight Sky” is going to be an extremely epic adventure tale, and the latest trailer only reinforces that idea.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

I don’t care if you love or hate George Clooney and his politics. The dude can straight up act. He knows how to move the needle.

We’re talking about the guy who made the “Oceans” series absolutely outstanding. Now, he’s taking his talents to Netflix for “The Midnight Sky.”

I’m definitely excited to see what we get.

Now, is it a guarantee that the movie will be awesome? No, sometimes films with so much hype and production value flop.

That actually happens all the time. However, Netflix is also known for cranking out hits. So, you can safely assume there’s a solid chance that “The Midnight Sky” will be solid.

You can catch “The Midnight Sky” starting Dec. 23 on Netflix.