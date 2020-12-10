Nearly 50% Approve Of Trump’s Performance, Poll Finds

Almost 50% of registered voters approved of Donald Trump’s performance as president, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll published Thursday.

The poll, which was conducted from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, showed that 49% of respondents favored the president’s performance, while 51% disapproved, according to the Hill-HarrisX poll. The president has been hovering just below or at 50% for several months, polls show.

The previous Hill-HarrisX poll, which was conducted from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30 and was the first Hill-HarrisX poll completed after the election, found 50% of respondents approved of the president’s performance while 50% disapproved. That approval rating was a two-point increase from an October poll.

The president has an average approval rating of 44.6% across several polls, according to Real Clear Politics, while 52.4 disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

Among Republican voters, 85% approved of the president, the December Hill-HarrisX poll found. Conversely, 82% of the Democratic voters polled disapproved, as did 56% of independents. (RELATED: Trump Claims He’ll ‘Be Intervening’ In Texas’ Supreme Court Election Lawsuit)

The poll was conducted with 3,785 registered voters across the U.S. with a 1.58 percentage point margin of error, according to the Hill-HarrisX poll.

