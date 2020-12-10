Quarantine Binge-Eating Could Result In Cookie Shortage — Just In Time For The Holidays

Campbell’s Soup Company warned of a cookie shortage due to increased demand and decreased labor, according to Fox.

Campbell’s produces cookies under the brand Pepperidge Farms. It stated that it is experiencing a shortage of popular cookies just in time for its busiest season. CEO of the company, Mark Clouse blamed the shortage on increased demand and a shortage of labor as a result of the pandemic, reported Fox. (RELATED: How COVID-19 Is Affecting The Food And Agriculture Industry)

A report from Top Data shows that cookie consumption in America has increased by 25% since the beginning of the pandemic, reported Fox.

In a statement, Campbell’s said, ‘We’ve prioritized increasing supply and are already leveraging capacity opportunities across the network to meet increases in demand and maximize availability”.

Food shortages have been occurring all year, including a shortage of meat that affected companies like Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods, according to Fox.

Food insecurity is two times as high as it was before the pandemic, according to The Texas Tribune. In addition, about 40% of of Americans report that this is the first time they are experiencing food insecurity, reported CNBC.