Amazon Driver Caught Dumping Packages, Claims It Was Actually His Own Feces

An Amazon delivery driver allegedly hid hundreds of dollars’ worth of parcels in a wooded area of New Jersey, according to Newsweek, though he claimed it was something far less valuable.

A police officer from Logan Township, New Jersey had initially seen a van parked on the side of a highway on Nov. 2, Newsweek reported. The police officer approached the driver after he saw him throwing a box into the woods, according to The New York Post.

After the driver told the police officer he was “throwing his feces into the woods,” police investigated and found several parcels, Newsweek reports.

Police allege the driver, Desmond Gould, 23, was hiding the packages and planning to retrieve them later, according to The New York Post. The eleven packages the driver stashed were valued at $288.87, the outlet reports.

Police charged the driver with theft and illegal dumping, Newsweek reported.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for Delivery Service Partners,” Amazon wrote in a statement, according to Newsweek. “We take these matters seriously and can confirm this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Gould will appear in court at a later date, Newsweek reported.