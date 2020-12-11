Tulsi Gabbard Bucks Party Line, Introduces Bill To Protect Babies Who Survive Abortion

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard introduced a new law on Wednesday that would make medical care for babies who survive an abortion or an attempted abortion, Fox News reported.

The H.R. 8923 bill, appears to be similar to the one that the Democratic Party had block earlier this year, according to Fox News. The bill would make a change to the U.S. criminal code “to ensure a health care practitioner exercises the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

Democratic Congresswoman @TulsiGabbard introduces a bill to protect abortion survivors.https://t.co/2bnjnFM1VF — March for Life (@March_for_Life) December 11, 2020

Gabbard‘s legislation is similar to one that Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri were pushing earlier this year in that Gabbard’s legislation would seek to add criminal penalties. Gabbard’s text seeks to bring a change to title 18 of U.S. code. (RELATED: Reps. Tulsi Gabbard And Markwayne Mullin Introduce Bill That Would Allow Only Biological Females In Women’s Sports)

Both the Senate and House Democrats vetoed the bill pushed forth by Sasse and Wagner. Democrats are arguing that the legislation is similar to the Born Alive Infant Protection Act of 2002 which already guarantees babies who survive abortions will be cared for.

The group, Democrats for Life, has applauded Gabbard and has set up a petition in order to support her. Gabbard, who was in the spotlight after she slammed the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has stated that she supports preventing abortions from being practiced in the third trimester. On the other hand, Gabbard supports upholding Roe V. Wade, which many pro-life supporters say allows for abortion all the way up until birth.