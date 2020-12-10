Hillary Clinton Says Republicans Who Back Trump’s Election Challenge ‘Have No Spines’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton slammed Republicans who have supported President Donald Trump’s public statements and legal challenges contesting the results of the 2020 election.

“The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results,” Clinton said in a tweet Thursday. “Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy.”

“The emperor has no clothes,” she continued. “Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines.”

President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 election by multiple media outlets in early November. Trump and Republican allies have since alleged that widespread voter fraud and improper counting of absentee ballots tipped the results in Biden’s favor.

The president alleged the “election was rigged” on social media multiple times following his projected loss. A majority of Republican voters also agreed there were irregularities and Trump was the rightful winner, according to November polling data. (RELATED: Will Trump’s ‘Rigged Election’ Claims Hurt The GOP’s Chances In Georgia’s Senate Runoffs?)

Trump’s campaign has introduced more than 50 election-related lawsuits, according to The New York Times, mostly challenging the results in the key battleground states Biden won — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But the campaign has lost or withdrawn virtually all of them, Forbes reported.

Texas Republicans petitioned the Supreme Court to take up a case Tuesday challenging the certification of election results in several battleground states.