The Zodiac Killer’s 50+ Year Old Cipher Has Been Cracked — Here’s What It Says

The infamous Zodiac Killer, a serial murderer who terrorized northern California more than 50 years ago, has finally had another one of his cryptic letters cracked by a team of experts.

The 340 Cipher was sent in a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle in November 1969. According to code-breaking expert David Oranchak, the cipher says “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. … I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.”

Oranchak told the Chronicle in an email that a team he was a part of solved the puzzle last weekend. Oranchak's team broke down the process in a Youtube video.

He also said that the team confirmed the validity of their decoding with the FBI. An FBI spokeswoman acknowledged the solving in a statement to the Chronicle, saying “The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the Zodiac Killer was recently solved by private citizens. The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the FBI San Francisco division and our local law enforcement partners.”

This is the second Zodiac cipher that has been solved, but neither has revealed the identity of the serial killer, which remains unknown. The first cipher simply said "I like killing because it is so much fun," according to the Chronicle.