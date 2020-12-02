Biden Plans To Keep Christopher Wray As FBI Chief

Christopher Wray will remain the director of the FBI into the Joe Biden administration unless President Donald Trump fires him first, a Biden transition official told The New York Times.

Trump has reportedly considered firing Wray over his handling of information from the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump issued a non-committal response just before the election last month on whether he planned to retain Wray as FBI chief.

Wray, a Republican, was confirmed by the Senate on Aug. 2, 2017. He replaced James Comey, who Trump fired on May 9, 2017.

The anonymous Biden official said that the president-elect is “not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him,” according to The New York Times.

The Biden transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Republicans have accused Wray of blocking the declassification of documents related to FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, which explored whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. (RELATED: Trump Takes Swipe At Wray Over Handling Of Russia Probe Documents)

Robert Mueller, who was appointed special counsel after Comey’s firing, found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

According to The Times, top White House advisers, as well as Attorney General William Barr, have met with Trump to dissuade him from firing Wray.

Barr himself has recently butted heads with Trump. On Tuesday, he told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not seen evidence of voter fraud that would change the result of the presidential election.

Barr also revealed in the interview that he had designated U.S. Attorney John Durham to serve as special counsel in an investigation of the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Trump has mused about replacing Barr before the end of his presidency.

