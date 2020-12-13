Trump: Bill Barr ‘Had An Obligation To Set The Record Straight’ On Hunter Biden Investigation During Election

President Donald Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” that Attorney General Bill Barr “had an obligation” to disclose the ongoing FBI investigation into Hunter Biden before the election.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade in an interview that aired Sunday morning, Trump compared Barr’s decision to not reveal the investigation to former special counsel Bob Mueller intervening quickly in 2019 to label a BuzzFeed story claiming that Trump had instructed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress as “not accurate.”

“Joe Biden lied on the debate stage,” Trump said. “He said ‘there’s nothing happening, nothing happening,’ and Bill Barr should have stepped up. Say what you want about Robert Mueller, when BuzzFeed put out a phony article … Bob Mueller stepped out and he said that article was a phony and then there was ultimately proven there was no collusion … Bill Barr should have done the same thing.”

“Jonathan Turley said that he had no choice,” Kilmeade responded. “It would have been like James Comey again.”

Comey was criticized during the 2016 election cycle for revealing an ongoing investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“All he had to is say an investigation is going on,” Trump insisted, adding that he doesn’t “want to see anything bad happen to Hunter Biden.” (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Blasts Pelosi: ‘What She Just Said Makes Me Madder Than Hell’)

“But when you affect an election, Bill Barr frankly did the wrong thing,” he said. “When they are saying things, making statements and the press is purposely not reporting it, Bill Barr I believe, not believe, I know had an obligation to set the record straight. Just like Robert Mueller set the record straight.”