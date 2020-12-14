Politics

Men With PhDs Take To Social Media To Let Everyone Know They Have A Ph.D After Wall Street Journal Op-Ed Criticizes Dr. Jill Biden

US-POLITCS-VOTE-BIDEN

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Men with PhDs took to social media to defend the application of the “Dr.” honorific to non-medical doctorate recipients after a Wall Street Journal op-ed criticized Dr. Jill Biden’s use of it. 

The op-ed, written by Joseph Epstein, was criticized as a “sexist attack” by Biden’s press spokesperson and others. Entitled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.,” the piece argued that while the PhD used to carry prestige, the credential has been eroded outside of the sciences due to relaxed standards. (RELATED: WSJ Editor Defends Op-Ed On Dr. Jill Biden After Receiving ‘Coordinated’ Backlash From Media, Democrats)

“The prestige of honorary doctorates has declined even further,” Epstein wrote. “Between the honorary degrees given to billionaires, the falsely intelligent, entertainers and the politically correct, just about all the honor has been drained from honorary doctorates.”

Men with PhDs were eager to share their thoughts on the matter, and defended the title of doctor for others with their advanced degrees. Many of them emphasized their own credentials.