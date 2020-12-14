Stanford Will Decline To Play In A Bowl Game This Season

Stanford won’t play in a bowl game this season.

The Cardinal announced on the team's Twitter account Sunday that they wouldn't accept a bid to play in a bowl game.

Stanford is the latest team to opt out of the bowl season during the coronavirus pandemic, and will finish the regular season Saturday against UCLA.

On the road since Dec. 1, the Cardinal will conclude its season on Saturday at UCLA and decline postseason opportunities. #GoStanford https://t.co/nJQGXFvIgn — Road Dogs (@StanfordFball) December 13, 2020

As I’ve previously said, I think this trend will be very popular this season. Stanford isn’t the first team to opt out of playing a bowl game, and I’m sure they won’t be the last.

Breaking News: BC Football Concludes 2020 Football Season; 6-5 Eagles decide to opt out of a bowl gamehttps://t.co/X1Bu57eAkm pic.twitter.com/63bCdfKNzc — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 10, 2020

The reality of the situation is that a lot of bowl games don’t really matter. They might make teams some money, but they’re not going to move the needle.

Outside of the top dozen bowls, most of them don’t move the needle. It’s a tough sell to ask players to prep for several more weeks, remove all the fun off-the-field activities and then play in a game that doesn’t really matter.

Most players aren’t going to have their heart and soul in it.

We’ll see who joins the list next, but I’m sure we’re not done yet.