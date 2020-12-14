The Official Daily Caller Made In America Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re looking for last minute holiday gifts at prices made in the good ole USA that won’t break the bank, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of American-made products that are sure to be a hit with all of your friends! Check them out below:

This 11oz whiskey glass is definitely a conversation piece! It’s 100% made in the USA, as each glass is hand-sculpted by skilled artisans. Is the bullet in the glass real, you may ask? Of course it is! This family-owned business uses real 0.308 bullets when creating these one-of-a-kind whiskey glasses. But don’t worry, there’s no lead, gunpowder, or casing that would prevent you from being able to drink your favorite whiskey out of this unique glass! Get your here today for just $19.99!

Whether you’re pulling it out to cut some veggies and meat or leaving it out on the counter as a decorative piece, I think we can all agree this cutting board is stunning. The dark contrast of the walnut wood against a light counter top, like in the picture above, would be absolutely gorgeous. As opposed to most cutting boards of this caliber, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. And it’s made in the USA! Get yours when you click here for only $119.95.

Danner has been making boots in their home state of Oregon for nearly a century! This style hiking boot was released in 1979 and has been popular ever since! It’s made from full-grain leather and 100% water proof and breathable gore-tex liners. If you’ve found yourself, members of your family or friends spending more time outdoors this year, this is a gift they’re sure to appreciate deeply. Get this hiking boot here for the discounted price of $284.96!

18.21 understands that gentlemen need products that align with their lifestyles. This gift set comes with their “man made wash” and pomade. You can choose between a sweet tobacco or spiced vanilla scent. The “man made wash” is a meticulously crafted 3-in-1 soap with hints of musk, saffron, and honey. That special guy in your life is sure to love this thoughtful gift! Get this product for $30.10.

Produced in Waverly, Iowa, these stainless steel knives are straight-edged with approximately 5 inch blade. They are hand sharpened as well. Right now, you can get an insane deal on this knife set. Get it for just $17.40 instead of $45.90. But hurry, they’re running out!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

