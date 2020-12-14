These Kitchen Gadgets Make For Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Slaving away in the kitchen isn’t what it used to be. There are countless appliances and gadgets that make food prepping, cooking, and even baking easier than ever — and even a little fun. And just in time for the holidays, here are 20 must-have kitchen tools and gadgets that make for excellent last-minute gifts.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $99.99

Roast, bake, dehydrate, and more with 8 cooking presets at your fingertips! It even comes with 50 step-by-step recipes to get you started.

Ge the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $99.99 (reg. $149) with the code GREEN20.

Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $159.99

Designed around the same method professional chefs use, this gadget keeps food at ideal temperatures before and during cooking, making food prep less hands-on so you can spend your time doing other things.

Get the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $159.99 (reg. $349) with the code GREEN20.

Gourmia® GCM4700 Coffee Maker with Built-In Grinder – $79.99

Enjoy incredibly fresh brews every single morning with this 10-cup coffee maker with an attached coffee grinder. And thanks to its various settings and timers, you can take full control over your coffee.

Get the Gourmia® GCM4700 Coffee Maker with Built-In Grinder for $79.99 (reg. $139) with the code GREEN20.

Gourmia® GPC965 6-Qt Pressure Cooker with Auto Release – $79.99

Speed up cooking by 70% thanks to this pressure cooker’s implemented SpeedSense technology and secure lock technology. And with over 13 different cooking modes, this thing will become one of your go-to kitchen appliances.

Get the Gourmia® GPC965 6-Qt Pressure Cooker with Auto Release for $79.99 (reg. $199) with the code GREEN20.

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker – $55.99

Capable of locking in your food’s flavors and aromas, this pressure cooker makes eating dinner a whole new experience. It even boasts a 10-level safety system to ensure cooking is always safe and a total breeze.

Get the Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $55.99 (reg. $139) with the code GREEN20.

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $559.20

Ditch the expensive steakhouse and enjoy mouth-watering cuts grilled to perfection in just 10 minutes thanks to Radiant Technology and dual OverFire™ burners.

Ge the Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill for $559.20 (reg. $899) with the code GREEN20.

Molcajete with Tortilla Basket – $43.20

Designed to bring out the complex flavors in oils, spices, and sauces, this molcajete bowl made of volcanic stone is a game-changer in the kitchen. And it comes with a super-fun tortilla basket to keep those bad boys toasty warm and delicious.

Get the Molcajete with Tortilla Basket for $43.20 (reg. $60) with the code GREEN20.

Tortilla Press Kit: Red Cast Iron with Servietta – $32.79

Once you’ve made homemade tortillas, life will never be the same. And with a rust-resistant cast-iron tortilla press this good, you’ll get perfectly fresh, chewy tortillas right from your own kitchen.

Get the Tortilla Press Kit: Red Cast Iron with Servietta for $32.79 (reg. $45) with the code GREEN20.

Wolfgang Puck 7-in-1 Immersion Blender (Factory Remanufactured) – $51.99

From smoothies to dressings to soups, there’s not much this incredible blender can’t make. Choose from seven different functions and watch that 400-watt motor go to work!

Get the Wolfgang Puck 7-in-1 Immersion Blender for $51.99 (reg. $99) with the code GREEN20.

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven – $279.99

Take your tailgates and backyard barbeques up a notch with this lightweight, portable oven that can cook entire pizzas to perfection and even grill. Easily switch out the grilling sets and you can cook just about anything your heart desires.

Get the Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $279.99 (reg. $400) with the code GREEN20.

Deen Family 6QT 2-in-1 Multi-Cooker & Grill – $75.99

Capable of replacing your oven, grill, slow cooker, rice cooker, and vegetable steamer, this incredibly versatile cooking tool lets you cook meals big enough for the entire family to enjoy. And with multiple layers of non-stick coating, it’s super easy to clean.

Get the Deen Family 6QT 2-in-1 Multi-Cooker & Grill for $75.99 (reg. $249) with the code GREEN20.

Whisk Takers: Ready-to-Make Dessert Box Baking Bundle – $38.40

Perfect for baking enthusiasts and beginners, this bundle tells you, step-by-step, how to create mouthwatering confections like s’mores brownies and chocolate hazelnut cupcakes. And since all the ingredients are pre-measured and ready to go, you can just relax and enjoy the process.

Get the Whisk Takers: Ready-to-Make Dessert Box Baking Bundle for $38.40 (reg. $62) with the code GREEN20.

Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker – $119.99

Enjoy unlimited at-home cold brew thanks to this keg that adds nitrous oxide or nitrogen to reduce acidity, enhance taste, and deliver a smooth, delicious texture. It even has a dual-action pour so you can add creamy toppers to your beverages.

Get the Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker for $119.99 (reg. $179) with the code GREEN20.

Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven – $223.20

Whether it’s pizza, steak, fish fillets, or burgers, this super-versatile oven can cook just about anything evenly and efficiently in minutes. And since it’s made of food-grade stainless steel, it’s really easy to clean.

Get the Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven for $223.20 (reg. $368) with the code GREEN20.

Emile Henry Fondue Kit – $39.99

Made of high-grade ceramic, this fondue kit works on a stovetop flame, a grill, or even the oven, delivering smooth mouth-watering chocolate or cheese designed for decadent dipping.

Get the Emile Henry Fondue Kit for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) with the code GREEN20.

Pur Extra Large Cast Iron Pans Cookware: 3-Piece Set – $55.99

These non-stick cast iron pans are designed to be incredibly versatile and longlasting, helping you to bring out the dynamic flavors of whatever you prepare in them. And since they’re factory pre-seasoned, they’re a breeze to clean and resistant to scratches.

Get the Pur Extra Large Cast Iron Pans Cookware: 3-Piece Set for $55.99 (reg. $99) with the code GREEN20.

Yedi Total Package 6-in-1 Grill – $85.59

This multi-functional grill serves as a press, waffle-maker, griddle, and of course, a killer grill. Quick to heat up and easy to use, this is one of the most convenient kitchen appliances you’ll ever use.

Get the Tedi Total Package 6-in-1 Grill for $85.59 (reg. $115) with the code GREEN20.

BLENDi Pro 18oz Portable Blender – $55.99

Enjoy fresh smoothies and juices, even if you’re miles away from a kitchen, thanks to this powerful wireless blender. It’s incredibly durable and can even convert to a carryable water bottle.

Get the BLENDi Pro 18oz Portable Blender for $55.99 (reg. $90) with the code GREEN20.

Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker – $67.96

Toting high ratings online, this stainless steel espresso maker is designed to deliver flavorful, smooth espresso right from home. Compatable with most stovetops and dishwasher-safe, this gadget will become your new favorite kitchen gadget.

Get the Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker for $67.96 (reg. $125) with the code GREEN20.

Razzori Fresco 7-in-1 Professional Hot & Cold Blender – $98.99

With six preset functions and easily adjustable settings, you can create delicious smoothies, purees, soups, sauces, and so much more. It even has a unique heated blending function that can warm up to 150°F and stay hot for two hours.

Get the Razzori Fresco 7-in-1 Professional Hot & Cold Blender for $98.99 (reg. $129).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.