REPORT: Babysitter Charged With Cruelty To Children, Battery After Toddler Dies In Her Care

Kristie Flood, age 29, faces murder, battery and cruelty against children charges relating to the death of a 2-year-old girl she was babysitting.

The investigation that led to Flood being charged began last Wednesday after a “medical call” was received concerning a child in an apartment situated in Monterey Parkway, Sandy Springs, Georgia being unresponsive, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

After emergency medical responders had rushed the girl to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), medical personnel had declared her dead; detectives had later discovered that the dead child was entrusted to suspect Kristie Flood, according to Fox 35 Orlando. (RELATED: Police Find Son Living With Bodies Of Murdered Parents)

UPDATE: Babysitter arrested in beating death of Sandy Springs toddler. Investigators searched her phone and found internet searches for “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children,” according to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News. https://t.co/M26m8L0c3I pic.twitter.com/xTfxXyfpz8 — AJC (@ajc) December 15, 2020

“An autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect,” the Police said in a statement, 11 Alive reported. The 2-year-old was identified as Fallon Fridley by friends of the bereaved family, according to 11 Alive.

The Police have taken the 29-year-old suspect into custody; she is charged with two counts of “felony murder,” one count of “malice murder,” “aggravated battery,” and “cruelty to children,” Fox 35 Orlando reported.

“Fallon was a beautiful little girl with her whole life ahead of her. She was only two years old. It is so hard to make sense of her cruel, tragic, and untimely loss,” Samantha Shelton, a friend of Kristin Fridley Gantt, the dead child’s mother, wrote on a GoFundMe page she had set up with Robbin Yeager to help cover the grieving family’s funeral expenses. The fundraiser has raised more than $27,500.