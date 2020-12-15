Fox News’ Laura Ingraham: Trump Administration ‘Was Very Fortunate’ To Have Bill Barr As Attorney General

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said President Donald Trump “was very fortunate” to have Attorney General Bill Barr serve in his administration.

Trump announced Monday that Barr would be leaving his post “just before Christmas.” The attorney general drew ire from the president after issuing a statement Dec. 1 that the U.S. Justice Department had found no evidence of fraud that would have changed the results of the election. Trump also criticized Barr in an interview that aired Dec. 13 for not informing the press that Hunter Biden was under FBI investigation.

Ingraham discussed Barr’s departure with former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer during a Monday night “Ingraham Angle” segment.

Fleischer suggested that Barr’s exit wasn’t so unusual given that Trump’s presidency “is virtually over.”

“Very few actually stay until January 20 historically, and so this doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said. “I think Bill Barr is two things. He is a tough cookie and he is a principled cookie, and to be the attorney general especially for Donald Trump, that’s what you’ve gotta be.”

The former White House press secretary pointed out that Barr had been a staunch Trump defender when “the president has merit.”

"I think he's done a superb job walking that line and serving justice and we are a better nation to have had Bill Barr as attorney general," said Fleischer.

“I’ve gotta tell conservatives — if you think Bill Barr was the problem for the Trump Administration, then you’re reading the wrong stuff,” Ingraham said after dismissing some of the latest criticisms of Barr. “I hate to say it, but I think the administration was very fortunate to have Barr as attorney general. I know a lot of people aren’t going to like hearing that … but that’s the truth.”