Jennifer Lopez To Perform In Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Celebration To Ring In The New Year

Jennifer Lopez will headline the annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest and help ring in the new year.

“The one and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Times Square!” a tweet from the show read, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. “Join us LIVE December 31st at 8/7c on ABC.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A short time later, the superstar singer tweeted out a video about it and captioned her post, “Cannot Wait!!!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Later, the night’s host tweeted out a post about her joining him, noting that the “Hustlers” star performed during half time at Super Bowl LIV with Shakira at the first part of the year and would be closing things out.

“.@jlo opened 2020 and now she’s headlining our closing ceremony!” Seacrest wrote. “Ready for this. Ready for 2021. #RockinEve. “How it started How it’s going.”

.@jlo opened 2020 and now she’s headlining our closing ceremony! Ready for this. Ready for 2021. #RockinEve How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1hPYAfk5ED — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 15, 2020

The rest of the night’s line-up include performances from Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen.

And Seacrest will once again do hosting duties with Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, while Ciara will take care of covering festitivities from a celebration in Los Angeles.

All the night’s events will kick off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.