Navy Identifies Deceased Sailor Who Recently Went Missing

The Navy identified a deceased sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who went missing on Dec. 10, according to a statement released Monday.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Garrett Goolsby, the deceased, was originally from Texas, according to the statement. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

“Goolsby reported to Theodore Roosevelt in July following initial training as an aviation ordnanceman in Pensacola, Fla., and was promoted to his current rank Sept. 16. He reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., Nov. 18, 2019,” according to the statement.

The Navy started “search and rescue efforts in support of a possible Sailor overboard off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10,” according to a Dec. 11 statement. A lookout said he noticed what seemed like a person in the water and one sailor was missing “during a commandwide muster.”

San Antonio native & @USNavy Sailor Ethan Goolsby’s death is tragic. As a father, I can only imagine the grief the Goolsby family feels in the wake of losing their son. Please join me in praying for the Goolsby family during this difficult time. https://t.co/df1iZjap6V — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 14, 2020

The Navy stopped search efforts and pronounced Goolsby deceased on Dec. 12.(RELATED: Navy Ends Catholic Masses On San Diego-Area Bases To Cut Costs)

“The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt said in the Dec. 12 statement. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

“The Carrier Strike Group Nine team sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search,” Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said.

U.S. Third Fleet Public Affairs Officer Cmdr. Sean Robertson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the matter is under investigation but declined to comment further at this time.

