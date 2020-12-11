Navy Searches For Sailor Missing At Sea Days After Leaving Port

The Navy is searching for a sailor who potentially fell overboard from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the Southern California coast, according to a Friday press release.

A lookout noticed what seemed to be a person in the water on Thursday and search efforts confirmed one sailor was missing, according to the press release.

U.S. Third Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Sean Robertson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he is “not going to speculate on any, on anything” regarding circumstances surrounding the cause or how the incident occurred, but confirmed the incident is currently under investigation.

USS Theodore Roosevelt looking for ‘possible’ man overboard in Pacific three days after deploying for second time this year from San Diego. One sailor missing on board aircraft carrier, Navy says — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 11, 2020

A Thursday post on a private USS Theodore Roosevelt Facebook page said “the sailor’s primary next-of-kin have been notified and we will continue doing everything we can to support them as we keep searching,” according to a copy of the post a TR community member gave to the Navy Times, the Military Times reported. (RELATED: Reince Priebus Joins The Navy)

The post also said chaplains, counselors and psychologists of the ship are “actively engaged” in assisting the ship’s crew regarding the incident, the Military Times reported.

The ship began a scheduled deployment on Monday, The Hill reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.