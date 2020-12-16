‘I’m Not A Criminal Profiler’: Joy Behar Explains Why She Has No Idea What Mitch McConnell Is Up To

Joy Behar said Wednesday that she had no idea what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was “up to” because she was “not a criminal profiler.”

Behar joined her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” to discuss McConnell’s response to the Electoral College vote. He took to the Senate floor Tuesday to officially recognize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. (RELATED: ‘Mitch Had To Sort Of Grow A Pair’: Whoopi Goldberg Mocks McConnell For Acknowledging Biden’s Win)

WATCH:

“I mean, what do you think Mitch is up to here, Joy?” Whoopi Goldberg began. “Was he sincere, or was he concerned about you-know-who? What do you think the story is?”

“Well — well, I don’t know what he’s up to because I’m not a criminal profiler,” Behar replied, saying that McConnell could be making a strategic move in the hopes that it would shore up Republican support for the two Senate runoff elections that will be held January 5 in Georgia.

“He’s saying the truth, which by the way, he gets no credit for saying the truth. He and Barr and all the rest of them who are coming around just waited to see how far the coup would go,” Behar continued. “If the coup took place and they could retain all their power, and their money, then they would have gone in the other direction. They saw the writing on the wall because thank you, gentle Jesus, the American people voted correctly.”

Behar concluded that McConnell’s move might actually have hurt him with Republicans who still supported President Donald Trump. “He might have done the Democrats another favor. I don’t know. As I said I’m not a criminal profiler so what do I know?” she said.