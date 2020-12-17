Police Charge Man With Murder After Finding Him In Bed With Bodies Of His Wife And Two Kids

A Texas man was found covered in blood, lying in bed with the bodies of his wife and two children over the weekend, an ABC affiliate reported Tuesday.

Bryan Richardson, 27, is accused of murdering his wife, Kiera Michelle Ware, and their two children at their home in Copperas Cove, Texas, on Saturday night, WFTV 9 reported. Copperas Cove police officers were responding to a welfare check request made by Ware’s brother.

Officers found a “large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors,” and a dead dog, WFTV reported. Richardson, Ware and their children were found in a locked room with “a large pool of blood just outside the door.”

Richardson was covered in blood and lying on top of Ware with their two dead children lying next to them, according to WFTV.

“I already lost all of those.” That is how triple murder suspect Bryan Richardson answered police officers when asked if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse, or custody of his children due to arrest. https://t.co/JvqjT7ItlS — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) December 15, 2020

The children were lying next to each other wrapped in blankets, WFTV reported. An empty six-pack of beer, an empty bottle of sedatives and a bloody knife were found nearby.

Richardson told officers he didn’t know what happened to his wife and children, WFTV reported. He had three cuts on his left arm that he said were self-inflicted. (RELATED: REPORT: Babysitter Charged With Pummeling Child To Death Allegedly Searched ‘Sudden Urge To Beat A Child That’s Not Yours’)

Officers initially gained entry to the home by following Ware’s brother through the backyard where they first spotted a “dark liquid” on the floor in one of the rooms, KWTX Waco reported. An officer entered an open window to unlock the back door.

Richardson is being held on a bond of $2.25 million, KWTX reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.