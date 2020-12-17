Kansas State Opts To Not Play In A Bowl Game

The Kansas State Wildcats won’t play in a bowl game this season.

The Wildcats announced Wednesday that the team is pausing all football activities because of coronavirus and "will withdraw from bowl selection later this month."

Kansas State is the latest team to announce that they won’t play in a bowl this year.

K-State Football to pause all activities following most recent COVID-19 test results, and will withdraw from bowl selection later this month. ???? https://t.co/Xk1rZ6vaFwhttps://t.co/WXRNXXkjUl — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) December 16, 2020

Raise your hand if you’re not surprised at all that another team has opted out of bowl season. My hand is up in the air right now!

I’ve told anyone who will listen that this will only be more and more popular as we near bowl season.

Teams simply don’t have much to play for right now, and teams looking at bad bowl games aren’t going to put in the time and energy for a little money.

Plus, KSU has legit coronavirus issues within the team right now, which could make preparing for a bowl borderline impossible.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I’m sure the carnage and chaos isn’t done just yet!