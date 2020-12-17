Maryland Gives DC More COVID-19 Vaccination Doses For Health Care Workers Than The Federal Government

Maryland will provide an additional 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to District of Columbia healthcare workers, the DCist reported Wednesday.

The additional doses are being given to the District to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers who live in Maryland but work in Washington, D.C., the DCist reported. D.C. was scheduled to receive less than 7,000 doses of the vaccine from the federal government based on population despite the 85,000 healthcare employees that work in the city.

Virginia also pledged to give the District 8,000 doses of the vaccine for healthcare workers, the DCist reported. Once frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, D.C. will begin to administer the vaccine to long-term care residents.

Here’s the letter Mayor Bowser sent federal officials today urging them to distribute vaccines based on where health care workers work instead of live, warning only 10% of D.C.’s workforce would be inoculated without a change pic.twitter.com/NKw5lTiq2J — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) December 3, 2020

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in a letter if the allotment of doses could be determined by workforce population instead of residential population in a bid to receive more doses. (RELATED: Here’s When Americans Can Expect To Receive Their COVID-19 Vaccine)

Maryland is scheduled to receive 155,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks, pending emergency authorization of the Moderna vaccine, the DCist reported. The state will receive 55,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 104,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if it is approved, according to the Maryland Health Department.

D.C. will receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, around 5% of Maryland’s initial allowance, the DCist reported. Healthcare workers in both D.C. and Maryland began receiving vaccinations this week.

