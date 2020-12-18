CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 280 UPDATE: We’re Stringing Together A Ton Of Victories

It’s been 280 days of the war against coronavirus, and we’re on a hell of a run over the past couple weeks.

After some very tough weeks over the course of the past few months, it feels like we’re not completely in control of the momentum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The college football regular season successfully ended, the conference title games are Saturday, basketball is happening and the vaccine is rolling out!

Yes, the coronavirus vaccine is here, and the internet is having a ton of fun with the videos on Twitter.

The Pfizer vaccine arriving….to Titanic music pic.twitter.com/pDwFJ7eKti — Micah Davis (@_MicahDavis) December 16, 2020

The vaccine arrives to the NFL on CBS theme. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/itMYB3bjfl — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) December 15, 2020

Wow, really dramatic moment when they wheeled the vaccine out, even the music and everything: pic.twitter.com/Lt2klhYSx6 — Gabe (@925mlbfan) December 15, 2020

We’re only a few months out from the one-year anniversary of our world changing forever, and I’m feeling more optimism than I think I ever have during this fight.

Sure, we could sit around, pout, hide in our basements and just see what happens. That’s option one. Or, and this is the option I’d push for, we can be safe and still live life.

This seems to be the option everyone I know is opting for, and I’m doing the same. This Saturday is going to be an incredible day of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I mean, I have two Wisconsin games, a bunch of college football matchups and I’m ready to roll. It’s hard to be sad when the fridge is full of Busch Light!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busch Light (@buschlightlife)

So, after nine months of this insanity, let’s keep stacking up wins! We’re winning this war, and it’s okay to enjoy a few beers along the way.

P.S.: I got a tweet from President Donald Trump this week. What a life to be living!