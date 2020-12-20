This Innovative Ice Cube Tray Is On Sale For 33% Off

Whether you don’t have an ice cube maker in your freezer or need a portable way to make your own ice, we have a mighty solution for you. Making ice has never been easier with the Icebreaker Nordic Pop: Ice Cube Tray Mold. After 6-8 hours in the freezer, you will have perfectly-formed ice cubs that you can make a nice cold beverage with. Originally $29, this ice mold is on sale for a limited time for just $19.99.

This innovative ice mold tray is very easy to use and makes 18 ice cubes. First, you’ll fill the tray with water, secure the top, and then store it in your freezer for at least six hours. When time is up, place the mold on a flat surface and press down with your palms to break up the ice. Then you’ll take off the lid, pull the two handles at the side, and shake. Lastly, you’ll pour the ice out into your glass like you would a bottle, and your ice is all set and ready to enjoy. One of the great features of this mold is that you can leave it out at room temperature for several hours without the ice melting. Plus, the mold is 100% airtight when closed so it won’t absorb any odors.

Users everywhere are enjoying the benefits of this unique ice tray mold. It has an average rating of 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot and was successfully funded on Kickstarter with 1,294 backers.

If you’re looking for a less messy way to make ice, then the Icebreaker Nordic Pop: Ice Cube Tray Mold is for you. Grab it now while it’s on sale for 33% off.

