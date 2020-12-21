‘Fox News Got It Exactly Right’: De Blasio Doubles Down On Mission To Redistribute Wealth

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called out Fox News Monday over their coverage of his latest mission to “redistribute wealth” to end structural racism in the education system.

During a news conference last week the mayor vowed to fight “structural racism” in the city’s schools by redistributing wealth. Fox News ran an article on the event with the headline, “NYC mayor sees the redistribution of wealth as an important factor toward ending structural racism in education.”

De Blasio mocked the outlet at a news conference during a discussion on the city’s plan to help neighborhoods hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Exactly right. I don’t get to say it very often, but Fox News got it exactly right, Amen,” de Blasio said after reading out Fox’s headline.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Bill de Blasio doubles down on “Our mission is to redistribute wealth” remark: “If we think we’re going to deal with structural racism and segregation without redistributing wealth, we’re kidding ourselves.” pic.twitter.com/igvTpXg32G — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020

“We are going to fight structural racism through redistribution, so Fox News, congratulations, fair and balanced coverage right there,” he added. (RELATED: NYC Principals Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Bill De Blasio)

“If we think we’re going to deal with structural racism and segregation without redistribution of wealth, we’re kidding ourselves. Nothing changes unless you put the resources behind it,” he continued. (RELATED: 7 Democratic NYC Mayoral Candidates Said They Wouldn’t Accept Bill De Blasio’s Endorsement)

Last spring, New York state was the epicenter of the pandemic with a total of 36,017 deaths and over 851,000 cases, according to the New York Times.