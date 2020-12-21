REVIEW: ‘Manhunt’ Is An Incredibly Impressive Show About The Hunt For Ted Kaczynski

“Manhunt” is an awesome TV series.

I just watched “Manhunt: Deadly Games” a few days ago, and I was very impressed by the series about Richard Jewell and Eric Rudolph. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I knew there was a previous season about Ted Kaczynski, and I fired it up Sunday so that I could have something to watch as I spent the day traveling.

Folks, “Manhunt” is absolutely awesome. The first season about Kaczynski is hands down better than “Deadly Games,” which is still great in its own right.

There is some serious star power in “Manhunt.” Sam Worthington plays FBI agent Jim ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald and Paul Bettany plays the famous Unabomber.

As some who knew a little bit about Kaczynski but not a ton, “Manhunt” sucked me in from the opening scene through the closing moments of justice being served.

While “Deadly Games” was an emotional and entertaining ride, “Manhunt” is way darker and way more depressing.

There’s virtually no hope or upside as we watch Kaczynski evade capture for years and years as the FBI hunts for the infamous killer.

If you’re looking for something to watch during the holiday season, I can’t recommend “Manhunt” enough. It’s absolutely awesome, and it’s addicting.

I literally couldn’t look away from the screen, and Bettany and Worthington both gave all-star performances.

You can stream the entire series on Netflix, and I highly suggest that you do.