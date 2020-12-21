Toxic Substance Washing Up On Beaches Could Be Deadly For Dogs, Officials Warn

Dog owners in the West Sussex area of the U.K. are being warned about a dangerous substance that is washing ashore.

The substance washed ashore Saturday, The Argus reported, and has been found on beaches near Selsey, a town in West Sussex.

“As a precautionary measure we are advising that people visiting the beaches in our area please keep their dogs within sight, preferably on leads, until we have further information about what the substance is as it could be deadly for them if digested,” the Selsey Coastguard said in a Facebook post.

DOG WALKERS BEWARE!

Posted by Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team on Friday, December 18, 2020

The substance is believed to be palm oil, which is normally edible, based on previous sightings. But there are questions about whether it might have been mixed with diesel fuel or other toxins. (RELATED: K9 Veterans Day Pays Tribute To Four-Legged Heroes)

In extreme cases, the substance could force veterinarians to put a dog to sleep due to pancreatitis, the Argus noted.

Signs of poisoning in dogs can vary depending on the toxic substance ingested, Vets-Now.com notes, and any pet owner who thinks their dog has ingested poison should contact their veterinarian immediately.